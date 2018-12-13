Task force collecting toys, food for needy

For some families, Christmas Day is like any other day. There is no special holiday meal or gifts under a Christmas tree because finances can’t support such a special occasion.

In an effort to help everyone have a joyous holiday this year, Emergency Needs Task Force (ENTF) of Pulaski County is collecting new toys and nonperishable foods to stock its Food Pantry. Toy and food donations should be dropped off Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, 4008 Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski.

An incorporated, nonprofit agency, ENTF is seeking to fill its toy box with new unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls ages one to 10.

The most needed Food Pantry donations include canned meats such as chicken, beef, tuna or salmon, oatmeal, boxed pasta meals, hearty soups, instant potatoes, canned fruit and vegetables, dry cereal and snacks for school lunches.

ENTF’s sole purpose is to provide emergency assistance to lower-income residents unable to meet emergency needs for fuel, shelter, utilities and food. Governed by a board of directors, ENTF’s daily business is handled by New River Community Action in Pulaski. Contact community action at 412 N. Jefferson Ave., 980-5525 or sgray@nrcaa.org for additional information.

