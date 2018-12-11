SWVA ranks high in wrecks, stuck vehicles

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Sometimes it’s good to be near the top.

However, Southwest Virginia’s ranking with Metro-Richmond for having the most crashes and stuck vehicles in the state during winter storm Diego isn’t one of those times.

The snow had moved out of Southwest Virginia by Monday morning, but State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said troopers were still responding to auto crashes and disabled vehicles as a result of the foot-plus of snow that buried much of Southern Virginia Sunday.

The Metropolitan Richmond area was the easy winner for crashes, with the Richmond Division reporting 398 between 12:01 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. But 279 were reported in Salem Division, which includes parts of Southwest Virginia, including Montgomery County.

Richmond Division also had the most disabled vehicles (356), while Wytheville Division had 488. Wytheville Division consists of parts of Southwest Virginia, including Pulaski County.

All tolled, State Police responded to 1,177 traffic crashes and 1,589 disabled vehicle calls statewide from the start of Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Fortunately, injuries have only been minor and no deaths have been reported, Geller said Monday morning. Four Virginia State troopers were among motorists whose vehicles were hit by motorists that lost control on icy roads as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, she noted.

The first of those wrecks involving troopers occurred at mile marker 94 in Pulaski County at 6:44 p.m. Sunday. Geller said a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 lost control and slammed into a trooper and his patrol car. Neither the trooper nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

Others occurred on the Interstate 95 overpass in Prince George County, Interstate 295 in Henrico County and Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

“This is why the Virginia State Police is still advising folks to delay travel unless absolutely necessary,” Geller stated in a press release. As late as noon Monday, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles were urging residents to stay off roads as long as possible, especially in Western Virginia.

VDOT reported Monday morning that most interstate and primary roads had been plowed and treated; however, secondary roads (numbered 600 and higher) and neighborhood streets were still being addressed.

A press release from VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said VDOT crews and contractors would make as much progress as possible on secondary and neighborhood streets Monday, before refreezing took place overnight.

Motorists are advised to use caution on streets overnight as long as nighttime temperatures dip below freezing. Anything that thaws in daytime sunshine will freeze and pose hazards for motorists overnight.

Those who must travel during freezing temperatures are urged to check road conditions at www.511Virginia.org before leaving. Travel hazards can be reported to VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-ROAD (7623).

Written by: Editor on December 11, 2018.

