Supervisor Dean Pratt ‘flips’ over angry bovine

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors are a durable bunch. Chairman of the board Andy McCready recently had rotator cuff surgery and knee surgery.

“Since I had to get them both done, I told them they might as well get them both done the same day,” said McCready. And so he did. Both surgeries appear to have been successful but until recently, McCready was walking around with a cane. His arm is still bundled up in an elaborate sling.

Fellow supervisor Dean Pratt is walking around with the aid of crutches due to a run in with an angry bovine.

Pratt was at his brother’s farm near Draper and one of his cows had just birthed a calf. After the calf is cleaned by the mother cow, it is customary to “work” the calf shortly after birth. Working the calf entails putting an ear tag on it, giving it a vaccination and, if it’s a male, castrating it.

“But you do have to watch the mamma,” admitted Pratt. “Most of the time, the mammas, they know me and it’s no problem, but this one was a problem…and it charged. I grabbed the calf and it ran at me. It hit me on my knees and took my legs out from under me.”

The next instant, Pratt was on the cow’s back but then quickly fell to the ground.

“She turned around and tries to rub me out in the mud,” Pratt continued. “She ended up with her head under my ribs and she flipped me up in the air and I went head over heels.”

Neither Pratt’s extended arms nor his legs touched the ground as he did a complete flip in the air before ending up on his belly in the cow pasture. This is especially surprising as Pratt stands well in excess of six feet and while not fat, no one would describe him as little.

Luckily, Dean Pratt had his phone with him but the 40-year veteran of the Draper Volunteer Fire Department chose not to call 911, but instead called a cousin who lived nearby.

“I didn’t call 911 because of the ribbing I would get from the fire department,” Pratt said smiling. “I work with them on wrecks and things and they’d give me a hard time. Because REMSI would call immediately for lifting assistance because of my weight and my size.”

Help did eventually arrive and Pratt went to a doctor who informed him that he had a plateau fracture on the left side of his tibia next to his knee. Pratt’s severely bruised ribs help remind him of the incident even today. He had a similar accident in the summer of 2016 when he broke the other side of that same tibia. Several years before that he was rammed by a cow in similar fashion.

“That time I crawled up out of the pen and used the pen to get up,” Pratt explained. “I was shaken up but I went back to work. But this was 15 years ago, when I handled it a whole lot better.”

Who knew cows could be so ferocious?

“With most of my bulls, I can get in the pen and walk around just fine,” said Pratt. “Most of the time cows are going to be fine but when they have a calf, they’re going to be different.”

Several days after the incident, Pratt is still feeling the effects.

“For a week it was hard to get around,” said Pratt. “For the first few days breathing was painful. I’m sore all over.”

It’s tough being a cowboy and maybe tougher still to be on the board of supervisors. We at the Southwest Times wish supervisor Dean Pratt and supervisor Andy McCready and any other ailing public servant a speedy recovery.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2018.

