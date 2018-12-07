Stella May Cregger Farley

Our dear, sweet mother, Stella May Cregger Farley, of Dublin, Va., passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Adam and Laura Myrtle Cregger; brother, Vernon Cregger; son, Tony Farley, and daughter, Alice Gwynn.

She is survived by her brothers, James and Russ Cregger; sister, Irene Sebra; daughters, Rebecca Sue Farley and Jeanne Ray; grandchildren, Sarah and John Gwynn; great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Braylon; numerous nieces and nephews, and special family members, Sharron and Harry Gunter.

Stella was born in Laytonsville., Md., but was basically a lifetime resident of Pulaski, Va., and Dublin, Va., working at Jefferson Mills, and eventually retiring from Renfro. Our mom was a very strong, yet tender and caring woman who loved her family and always tried to help others. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens. She was a noted animal lover and took great joy in caring for her cats.

Her wishes were to be cremated, and a memorial service is being held Saturday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m., at Dora Highway Baptist Church in Pulaski, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, Va. 24084.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

