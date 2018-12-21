Steelworkers contribute to PCHS

Courtesy Photo

Robbie Stoots, President of the local United Steelworkers Union, made a donation to the Pulaski County High School Athletic Department Thursday. Stoots was awarded $500 from the Jefferson Awards Foundation for exemplary community service, where he has served as a volunteer for over 40 years in our community through various organizations. Some of those organizations include the Pulaski County Touchdown Club, Twin Community Volunteer Fire Department and Pulaski County Recreation Department as a coach. As a part of his award, he was able to donate to the organization of his choice and chose the Pulaski County Athletic Department. Robbie is a 1978 graduate of PCHS.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2018.

Comments

comments