Snow day fun!

William Paine/SWT

When the kids are out of school, they still need something to occupy their time. What’s more fun to do on a snow day than grabbing a sled or disk and heading to a hill? These daredevils were spotted at Pulaski Elementary School with their parents, Ted and Jenny Farmer, enjoying some time of the slopes. Pictured here with their father are (from left) Rebecca, Rachel and Hanna Farmer.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2018.

