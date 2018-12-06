Six area radio stations sold

Monticello Media LLC of Charlottesville completed its purchase of six area radio stations from Cumulus Media Group Saturday.

According to a Monticello Media press release, the purchase marks the first time since 2004 the stations have been under private ownership. The stations are 107.1 NASH-FM, 105.3 The Bear, WFNR 710/103.5, 101.7 CBS Sports Radio, WNMX 100.7 Mix, and 1460 WRAD Good Time Oldies.

The stations will do business as New River Radio Group.

“We have some exciting plans to make them even better. Our company’s success is based on a ‘live and local’ approach,” said George Reed, Monticello CEO.

Sixteen-year employee Cindy Rollison will lead operations as the market vice president. “I am excited to see the stations return to being privately held and look forward to bringing back even more local programming,” she said.

Monticello operates six radio stations in Charlottesville.

