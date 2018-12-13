Signal at new school approved by VDOT

By WILLIAM PAINE

After much discussion and prolonged traffic impact analyses, it was announced at the Tuesday Pulaski County School Board meeting that VDOT has given the go ahead to place a traffic signal at the entrance to the new Pulaski County Middle School. However, VDOT made one major stipulation before this can be accomplished.

The basic plan for an entrance to the new middle school has already been engineered at an existing cross over point, which will enter between the school building and three athletic fields at the approximate center of the campus. This crossover is .3 miles past the Thorn Spring Road intersection with Route 11 in the direction of the town of Pulaski. A left turn lane will be placed in the southbound lane of Route 11 to accommodate this new entrance to the middle school.

Members of the school board have always expressed their desire that the main entrance to the new middle school be at the intersection of Thorn Springs Road and Route 11, provided that there would be a traffic signal at the intersection.

The Virginia Department of Transportation withheld their approval for this traffic signal, however, and in the interest of moving the project forward the school board and the engineers designed the school grounds with the aforementioned entrance at the existing crossover.

Almost year after the first Traffic Impact Analysis began, VDOT announced that a traffic signal could be placed at the intersection of Thorn Spring Road/Cougar Mart and Route 11, but only if the signal served as a four-way intersection and not just the entrance to the new middle school.

With this in mind, RRMM architects came up with a new plan to change the direction of Hatcher Road, so that it forms the cross roads to Thorn Spring Road. At present, Hatcher intersects with Route 11 about .2 of a mile from Thorn Springs Road toward the town of Dublin.

Engineer Trevor Kimzey, who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting stated that Pulaski County could apply to VDOT for a revenue sharing application and that county officials had already planned to do so in 2019. Under this arrangement, the state would pay half the funds needed to change the direction of Hatcher Road and the county would cover the other half of the costs.

Once the application for revenue sharing was accepted, as he believed it eventually would be, it would take approximately one year to design and build the road. At the direction of the school board, engineers graded this area of campus so that it could readily serve as a second entrance.

There is currently no money in the new middle school budget to build this new section of Hatcher Road and if it is to be completed, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors would have to take funds from another source to make it happen.

The new Pulaski County Middle School is set to open in the Fall of 2020 and according to Kinzey, even if all went smoothly, the new entrance with Hatcher Road leading to a new signal light would not be operational until at least the Fall of 2021.

Until then, an entrance at the existing crossover will be used to access the new school with the stipulation that school busses can only make right turns when exiting the campus. If and when the new entrance is constructed, the original entrance may be used only as an emergency access road.

In all likelihood the new middle school will eventually use the signaled entrance at what will be the intersection of Thorn Spring and Hatcher Road with Route 11. Until that happens, and it may be a long while, the main entrance to the middle school will be at the existing crossover .3 miles down the road toward the town of Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2018.

