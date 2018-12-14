Service helps family care for dad

Dear Editor:

We want to share our gratitude about a wonderful local resource that has made all the difference in our family’s life. We want more families to know about and take advantage of this wonderful program. We are thankful for my 76-year-old old Dad living with us and for Pulaski Adult Day Services & Fall Prevention Center (a nonprofit in Dublin, Virginia) which helps make this possible. It was my husband Keith’s idea that Dad move in with us after my Mom died in 2011. In the beginning, Dad easily smiled, played Scrabble, watched the grandkids score soccer goals, and went to see them act in shows. Things have drastically changed. Dad has been diagnosed with Dementia. While we are at work and school, we have the peace of mind knowing that Dad is safe and enjoying himself attending Pulaski Adult Day Services. Founder and director nurse Linda Davis and her compassionate, kind staff have become like family. Because of Pulaski Adult Day Services, Dad can attend meaningful programming during the work day. It reminds me of summer camp with different activities like music, dance, gardening, and crafts. My Dad’s quality of life has been greatly enriched. The ladies at the center even say that Dad’s a pretty good dancer….

We want to thank Linda, all of the staff, volunteers, and board for making and keeping Pulaski Adult Day Services open. We thank you for being kind to my Dad, for taking the time to wait patiently for my Dad to join in the conversation, for sharing your stories and listening to his stories, for your smiles and for creating a caring, loving, friendly, open, clean, bright, welcoming, supportive and encouraging family-like setting for all the participants. Please know that your loved one will be well cared for.

Sincerely,

Keith, Debbie, Blake, & Darcey Bauer

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2018.

