The Senior of the Month for November is Stephanie Covey. Stephanie is the daughter of Larry and Mary Covey of Pulaski. Stephanie was described by her nominators as “a student who wants to be on her A-game at all times. She doesn’t need to be told what to do and jumps right on it. She has a delightfully pleasant personality and such a sweet obliging smile. She keeps a positive attitude and is always willing to assist wherever needed. She is honest and responsible. Stephanie truly demonstrates Cougar Pride everywhere she goes.” She is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad and president of the 4-H Teens in Action program. Stephanie is also the teacher of the Pre-K and Kindergarten Sunday school class at Memorial Baptist Church and runs the sound board and media during service. Upon graduation Stephanie will be attending Radford University, double majoring in physical therapy and early childhood education. Pictured here are (front, from left) Larry Covey, Mary Covey, Will Covey and Stephanie Covey. Back: Pulaski County School Board members Tim Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Michael Barbour and Bill Benson.

