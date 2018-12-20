Schools, groups receive nearly $8,000

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Food City shoppers earned Pulaski County’s eight schools, Pulaski Head Start and the local YMCA and youth center nearly $8,000 during 2018 through the store’s School Bucks Challenge.

Representatives of each school and organization were presented with checks Tuesday representing $7,816 in combined funds earmarked for them throughout the year.

To earn funds, shoppers designate on their store value card which school or organization they wish to support for the year. Points are awarded for every dollar the shopper spends at Food City. Schools and groups can earn bonus points by promoting or encouraging others to promote the School Bucks Challenge.

Funds awarded to each school and organization based on 2018 customer support and spending were:

•YMCA of Pulaski County, $250.

•Pulaski Head Start, $250.

•Pulaski County Youth Center, $274.

•Dublin Elementary, $664.

•Dublin Middle, $250.

•Pulaski Elementary, $1,591.

•Pulaski Middle, $882.

•Pulaski County High, $1,032.

•Critzer Elementary, $1,806.

•Riverlawn Elementary, $250.

•Snowville Elementary, $567.

