Santa Claus attending museum open house

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As Christmas Day draws near, opportunities to personally meet with Santa Claus are dwindling fast. Luckily, Pulaski County children have one more chance to share their Christmas lists with Saint Nick.

Santa is attending Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum’s Christmas open house and book signing Dec. 13, 5:30-8 p.m. Young and old are invited to come visit with Santa and bring their cameras along for photos.

While you’re there, learn more about the nonprofit museum and Pulaski’s transportation history; and do some Christmas shopping. The museum gift shop offers a variety of unique gifts for all ages, including a toy train and book about a Christmas tree that loved trains.

Several area authors will be on hand to autograph books of interest to adults. Jay Turner will be signing his paperback editions of “Fading Memories of Pulaski, Virginia,” while Michael Abraham will sign “Chasing the Powhatan Arrow” and poet Kevin McDaniel from Bluefield College will be signing “At the Foot of the Mountain.”

Jerry Haynes, John B. White and Joe Tennis, who authored books on Southwest Virginia, have been invited to attend. Also, previously signed copies of “A Way Out: Faith, Hope & the Love of the Game,” by former Major League relief pitcher Billy Wagner is available.

Refreshments, featuring desserts by Lindy Mann, will be served. Pickers from Thursday night jam sessions held at Pulaski Senior Center will perform bluegrass music.

