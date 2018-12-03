Rush Farley Justice

Rush Farley Justice, age 89, formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Skyline Nursing Center, Floyd, Va.

Born June 27, 1929, in Varney, W.Va., he was the son of the late Melvin and Margaret Flanigan Justice. His wife, Anna Lucille Cecil Justice, also preceded him in death.

He was retired from Federal Mogul, Blacksburg, Va.

He is survived by his sons, Cecil Justice of Texas, Garrett (Mary) Justice of Floyd, Va., and Silas Samuel “Sam” (Brenda) Justice of Riner, Va.; grandchildren, Candace, Tiffany and Davina; great-grandchildren, Quinn and Anna; step-great-grandchildren, Nathanael and Abigail, and brother, Frank (Gladys) Justice of Lorraine, Ohio.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at Christian Fellowship Tabernacle, Route 11 Radford Road, Christiansburg, Va., with the Rev. Earnest Fulcher officiating. Private interment is at Cecil’s Chapel Cemetery, Hiwassee, Va.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

