By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The thundering roar of motorcycles leaving UAW Local 2069 union hall in Dublin every Memorial Day may come to an end after May’s event.

Mark Peterson, head of Volvo’s Veteran’s Committee, which organizes the local Run to the Wall/Ride for Freedom as part of the national Rolling Thunder campaign confirms 2019 is the last year a Rolling Thunder demonstration is being held at a national level.

The purpose of Rolling Thunder has been to draw attention to the plight of the nation’s Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) and to support veterans’ rights.

Peterson said the local Veteran’s Committee plans to continue its 2019 program as usual, but organizers will make note to the fact it will be the last Rolling Thunder. As for 2020, he’s unsure what type of program will be held at the UAW, but he feels certain there will be something since it commemorates Memorial Day.

UAW Local 2069 has hosted the Ride for Freedom/Run to the Wall for 27 years. Following a special service on the UAW grounds, participating bikers leave the union hall in unison, headed to the nation’s capitol to meet up with thousands of motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder.

The UAW started out with four riders taking part in the trip. Some years it now exceeds 200.

Next year marks the 32nd year of Rolling Thunder.

Rolling Thunder Inc. reportedly cited the expense of the annual event as the reason for ending it. However, the organization plans to continue with efforts to make sure the nation’s POWs and MIAs are not forgotten.

The final ride is Sunday, May 26. Bikers typically leave from the UAW around 9:30 p.m., after the Memorial Day program ends.

