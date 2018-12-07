Robert Randolph Hodges

Robert Randolph Hodges, 49, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Rob loved his family, his church, and his community with a passion. He never met a stranger and always had a smile and hug for everyone. He was an active member in his church, serving in the praise band during the contemporary service, as well as lay lector and usher in the traditional service. Rob loved being outdoors, whether it was running, biking, or spending time on Claytor Lake.

Born Oct. 2, 1969, Rob was the son of the late Haney M. Hodges Jr. and Bill and Carolyn McGuire. Rob was also preceded in death by his brothers, Haney, Kenny and Tim.

Rob is survived by his wife, Misty, and daughters, Abby and Rachel of Pulaski, Va.; nephew, Jeb (Sarah) Hodges of Bland, Va., and great-nephew and great-niece, Riley and Addison Hodges of Bland, Va.

A celebration of life service is Saturday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Will Shelton presiding. The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 7, 2018.

Comments

comments