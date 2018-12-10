Richard Bruce Cauthen

Oct. 4, 1951-Dec. 6, 2018

RADFORD, Va. — Richard Bruce Cauthen, 67, of Radford, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

He was a true renaissance man, an artist, carpenter and perfectionist. He was a member of First Christian Church in Pulaski, Va. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Emma M. Gunn Cauthen, and his aunt, Mable McLeod.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Sandra D. Cauthen; brother, Robert Jackson Cauthen of Boulder Colo.; nephew, Chris Cauthen of Las Vegas, Nev.; mother-in-law, Vera Dalton of Dublin, Va.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services follow with the Rev. Dr. John Dunstan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to First Christian Church, 524 Jefferson Ave. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

The Cauthen family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

ww.mullinsfuneralhome.com

December 10, 2018.

