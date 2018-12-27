Registration opens for nurse aide program

Registration is open for New River Community College’s nurse aide program.

Nurse aides help patients or clients with health care needs under the supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse. They provide hands-on care to patients, such as helping with bathing, dressing, and taking patients’ temperature, blood pressure, and other vital signs.

The 13-week program (class ID #11729) begins Jan. 15 and runs 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with five clinical sessions on Saturdays, 6:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Training is held at New River Community College in Dublin.

Upon successful completion, students are eligible to take the Virginia Nurse Aide State Board Exam to become a Certified Nurse Aide.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of nurse aides is projected to grow 11 percent from 2016 to 2026. The average annual wage in Virginia is $27,920.

The program’s regular price is $2,298; but with special state funding the discounted price is $766. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

This course is one of eight NRCC FastForward programs that provides affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.

To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes and Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings and search with the class ID number; or call 540-674-3613 and ask for Kim Matthews.

