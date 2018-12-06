Realtor hosting Toys for Tots party

Staff Report

Home Town Realty is throwing a party this evening, but it’s not just your standard party.

The realty company’s 5-8 p.m. party will help provide a joyous Christmas for children in need by collecting toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. Those attending are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Refreshments will be served.

Home Town Realty is at 7 Fifth St. NE, on the corner of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street in Pulaski.

Since its 1947 founding, Toys for Tots has distributed 548 million toys to 251 million children who otherwise may not have experienced the gift of giving at Christmas.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2018.

Comments

comments