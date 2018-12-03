Reach Out helps ex convicts

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A charitable organization known as Reach Out gathered at Pulaski’s Central Gym Friday afternoon for the purpose of collecting hygiene items, which are to be distributed to newly released inmates.

Reach Out was founded last August by Tomika Sherman with the assistance of Pastor Elder Steven Muse of Showers of Blessings Church of God in Christ in Dublin.

Reach Out was formed to: Make it our mission to never leave anyone feeling out of sight or out of mind by grabbing one hand at a time.

Sherman was inspired to form Reach Out after she herself was released from prison in 2016.

“I went through it when I came home,” Sherman explained. “I went through the heartache and the pain of not having everything I needed and so I decided to help people myself.”

Certified substance abuse counselor Jennie Amison was at Friday evenings gathering to lend some inspiration to Reach Out volunteers.

Reach Out is asking for donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, conditioner, razors, nail clippers, lotion, deodorant, detergent, combs, hand sanitizer, feminine products and socks.

“I’m trying to help them re-enter society and give them a new start,” said Sherman. “There’s no organization around here that gives any hygiene products at all.”

Individuals who want to donate to the reach out campaign can drop off supplies at Showers of Blessings COGIC on Tuesdays. Call (540) 418-2470 anytime to make an appointment for a donation or for more information.

Or Email REACHOUTCOGIC@GMAIL.COM

REACHOUT@COGIC

Steven Muse

Written by: Editor on December 3, 2018.

Comments

comments