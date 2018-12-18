Radford man accused of rape

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Radford authorities arrested a man Thursday in connection with an alleged rape that occurred in the city a week ago.

Andre Leon Birke, 22, was being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail Friday on charges of forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and rape, according to city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.

The assault is alleged to have occurred in the 1200 block of Lawrence Street between Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 7-8.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to contact Det. C.K. Cross at 731-3624.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2018.

