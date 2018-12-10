RAAP holding public meeting

CHRISTIANSBURG — Those interested in environmental projects and efforts to modernize Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RAAP) can find out more at a public meeting being held in Christiansburg Thursday.

According to a press release from RAAP, Army and BAE Systems staff members will be present to discuss modernization and environmental projects, as well as compliance and corrective actions at the plant.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Christiansburg Public Library, 123 Sheltman St., Christiansburg.

