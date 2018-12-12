Pulaski shares snow removal policy

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Now that Pulaski roads are clear of the foot-plus of snow left by Winter Storm Diego, public works employees are grateful for the patience and complements extended to them during this and past snow events.

Kim Caudill, administrative manager for Pulaski public works, said Tuesday the only issues remaining are driveways that have been blocked by snow, particularly in cul-de-sacs where there is nowhere to put the snow.

Blocked driveways are always an issue to the extent it’s inevitable for some snow to be left across driveways while plowing. However, Caudill said it is amplified by deep snow.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the streets are our priority,” she says. “When this does happen, we do not return” to break up the snow clumps or clear driveways.

Storms such as Sunday’s tend to draw attention to a number of issues that are addressed in the town’s Snow Removal Policy.

Whenever there is a major snowstorm, Caudill likes to share the policy with the public in hopes of addressing those concerns.

Under the policy, she explained, snow removal crews are assigned to specific territories, to which they are dispatched simultaneously during normal snowfall that includes moderate accumulation and is not mixed with sleet or freezing rain. If there is severe weather accumulation and a mix of precipitation, snow removal routes are prioritized.

Top priority is given to primary roads. In Pulaski, those are Routes 11 and 99, East Main Street, Bob White Boulevard, Memorial Drive, Dora Highway and South Washington Avenue.

Once snow stops falling and primary routes are clear, the second priority is given to secondary roads. These are Randolph, Jefferson and North Washington avenues, Peppers Ferry Road, Franklin Avenue, Newbern Road, Northwood Drive, Prospect and Henry avenues, Mt. Olivet and Case Knife roads, Pleasant Hill Drive and Pierce Avenue.

Third on the list of priorities are residential and side streets. Those include subdivision streets in Twin Oaks, Peppers Ferry Meadow, First through 15th streets in northwest Pulaski, First through Eighth streets in northeast; First through Sixth streets southeast and southwest of town, and all other side streets.

Finally, all dead end and single lane streets are fourth in list of priority.

Caudill explains the town does not treat graveled areas, private driveways and most alleys in town. Alleys are treated only if they are the only access point to a residence.

When it comes to sidewalks, Caudill said the town only treats sidewalks that are in front of town-owned properties, such as the Municipal Building, and along bridges, such as those over Peak Creek on Washington, Jefferson and Randolph avenues.

Residential neighborhood sidewalks are not treated and business owners are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks in front of their respective businesses.

In order to keep the snow removal process as smooth as possible for citizens and town crews, Caudill offered the following guidelines for dealing with inclement weather:

•Use off-street parking whenever possible. Snowplows are 10-12 feet wide and cannot always enter/exit streets with cars parked on either or both sides of the street. Drivers are instructed not to enter a street if they find on street parking that would restrict their width and ability to maneuver the snowplow.

•Snowplows are angled to the right so a significant amount of accumulation will result in rows of snow being pushed to the right. This often results in cars or driveways being blocked. With that in mind, the town advises citizens it is best not to clear driveways into the street. Until the street is completely clear or on a final route, this will only result in the snow being pushed back into the driveways.

•Although unfortunate, the town has many false medical emergencies reported during snowstorms in anticipation of a street receiving immediate attention. Those having a legitimate emergency should call 911. If the patient’s street has not been treated, emergency personnel will notify public works, which will clear the area and lead emergency response units safely in. True emergencies of any nature should be reported to the appropriate personnel.

•When pushing a dead end or narrow street that does not have a turn around area for snowplow trucks, the driver has two choices: pull in and back out, or back in and pull out. If there is no turn around available, the snow is pushed to the end, or the longest safe stretch, of the street. There is no other alternative.

•Drivers are instructed to use their own judgment when entering into any street with a snowplow. If there are evident hazards or safety factors, the driver will not enter the street, but will report it to public works as inaccessible and indicate why. Should a citizen see a truck approach and not enter, if the factors preventing entry are not evident, he/she may call into the office and be advised of the reason(s) a particular area was not attempted.

•Please do not approach the drivers and request additional snow removal or removal on private property. Drivers are assigned specific territories and streets within those territories. Contact Caudill at the public works office, 994-8651, for review or consideration of additional right of way requests.

