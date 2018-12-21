Pulaski County changes educational assistance policy

By WILLIAM PAINE

At this week’s meeting, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted to change the educational assistance policy for county employees.

The policy that had been in effect offered to pay 100 percent of “tuition costs for education related to present and/or future skills needed by the County.”

In order to get reimbursed, county employees had to complete their first class and maintain at least a C average. In exchange for payment of tuition costs, the employee was required to share any knowledge gained from their education with other county employees.

The new Pulaski County Educational Assistance policy requires employees to seek approval for monetary educational assistance from their department head and the county administrator. In addition, from this point forward county employees will be reimbursed only 50 percent of their educational costs with a maximum annual payout of $2,500.

In another break from the previous policy, employees who complete their education and have been reimbursed by the county must spend at least two years working for the county or the assistance money will be considered a loan and must be repaid.

As with the earlier policy, county employees must take the classes on their own time, maintain a C average and are responsible for expenses incurred commuting to class. Books may be paid for by the county as long as the county can keep the books after courses are completed.

Before this policy came into effect, county employees could theoretically attain a bachelor’s or even doctorate degree at the county’s expense.

“There’s got to be a fair balance and I think the way we restructured, it is more fair for everyone involved,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

This policy does not apply to employees participating in higher education opportunities to receive certificates for specific employment designations (i.e: IMPA, ICMA, CZA, Virginia Waterworks, etc). These costs will be paid for directly by the county.

