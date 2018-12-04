Post season honors continue for Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

The 2018 All-River Ridge District team has been announced and several Pulaski County players were recognized by the coaches.

Junior Gage Mannon and seniors EJ Horton and Ryan Castle were selected to the first team offensive unit. Mannon was selected one of three first team running backs along with Isaiah Persinger of Salem and Brian Mitchell of Blacksburg. Horton was selected as a receiver and Castle as the kicker.

The remainder of the first team offense includes Grant Johnston of Blacksburg at quarterback and Luke Grinnell of Salem at center. Dajon Cardwell of Salem, Xavier Wright of Christiansburg, Jacob Lucus of Blacksburg and Haheim Tyler of Cave Spring make up the offensive line. Thomas Coffey and Karim Mohamed of Blacksburg are the other wide receivers. The tight end is Kelly Mitchell of Hidden Valley. Tiquest Terry of Blacksburg was selected as the kick returner and offensive all-purpose player.

Mannon was also selected as a first team defensive back. Senior Ben Arnett was selected to the first team defense as a lineman. Senior Noah O’Dell was named a first team defensive end. Junior Austin Gallimore was selected as a first team linebacker.

The other defensive players on the first team include Xavier Wright of Christiansburg and Tim Sawyers of Blacksburg on the line, Avery Close of Salem at the other defensive end and Bobby Pinello of Salem, Drew Babcock and Cole Epperley of Blacksburg and Jalen Cook of Patrick Henry at linebacker. The other defensive backs include Luke Boforth of Blacksburg, Leroy Thomas of Patrick Henry, Shawn Collins of Salem and Aaron Moore of Hidden Valley.

The first team punter is Grayson Carroll of Hidden Valley. Brian Mitchell of Blacksburg was selected as the punt returner and defensive all-purpose player.

The second team offense included seniors Kade Akers at quarterback and Jaxson Callahan at center. Sophomore Jakari Finley was selected as a second team running back. Horton was selected as a second team kick returner.

The remainder of the second team offense includes linemen Mike Gaddy of Patrick Henry and Glenn Compton of Salem. Zach Bowling of Cave Spring. And Zavione Wood of Salem are the other running backs. The recievers are Caleb Henley of Christiansburg and Dashawn Caldwell of Patrick Henry. Avery Close of Salem is the tight end. Chas Shelor of Blacksburg is the kicker. The offensive all-purpose player is Leroy Thomas of Patrick Henry.

Junior Luke Russell was named as a second team linebacker, the only Pulaski County player on that unit.

Russell is joined by Jaheim Tyler and Ethan Coates of Cave Spring, Donald Norris and Luke Goforth of Blacksburg, Anthony Haupt and Zavione Wood of Salem, Maston Stanley and MJ Hunter of Christiansburg, Luke Arner, Matt Strong and Ashton Carroll of Hidden Valley and Jamerron Jones of Patrick Henry.

Horton was also selected to receive an honorable mention as a punt return specialist. The other honorable mentions were Reeves Russell, Roy Gunn and Dashawn Caldwell of Patrick Henry, Nathaniel Meredith, MJ Hunter, Rally Williams, Jordan Harman and Caleb Henley of Christiansburg, Lucas Duncan and John Milby of Cave Spring and Silas Fitzgerald, Austin Thompson and Aaron Moore of Hidden Valley.

