Poll finds voters along I-81 ready for upgrades

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A poll of registered voters living along Interstate 81 in Virginia suggests 2019 is the year to start addressing interstate improvements, even if it takes higher taxes to do so.

Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VITA) and researchers at nationally recognized public opinion and research firm Public Opinion Strategies conducted a poll Dec. 1-4 of 500 registered voters living along the interstate corridor in Virginia. Results were released Monday.

Most respondents say they support improvements in the coming year and that they would be more likely to back legislators who support funding solutions for those improvements.

Eight-eight percent favored a $2 billion investment in needed improvements, with 61 percent favoring improvements even if a tax increase was the method to fund the upgrades.

Those polled were asked to grade the interstate. It earned an “underwhelming” grade-point average of 1.6, or a “D+, according to VITA. Over three-quarters of respondents gave the interstate a “C” or lower grade.

A poll of frequency of interstate use showed younger voters are most likely to use I-81 daily, while most older and senior” voters use it weekly.

The frequency, with which respondents use the interstate, ranging from 76 percent who use it daily to a 10 percent who use it a couple of times a year, didn’t impact their opinions of the highway’s grade. In fact, even 74 percent of the 20 percent who graded the interstate with an “A” or “B” support improvements.

“The people have spoken and they want I-81 fixed now,” said Jeff Southard, VITA executive vice president. “Traffic on I-81 exceeds the capacity for which it was built. When more than half of your respondents don’t feel safe on the highway and a strong majority, both Democrat and Republican, supports a fix, it’s clear that action is needed from our elected leaders.”

Southard was referring to the fact the poll determined 56 percent of responding registered voters say they do not feel safe when traveling on I-81. Of daily users, 58 percent don’t feel safe, 55 percent of weekly users don’t feel safe, and 62 percent of seniors don’t feel safe.

So how would the 88 percent who support a $2 billion investment in improvements choose to fund them?

The poll determined 67 percent support placing a toll on freight trucks. Truck tolls were the number one choice for funding across all political, demographic and geographic lines.

As an alternative, 47 percent support increasing gas and sales taxes along the I-81 corridor. A third alternative, supported by 47 percent, would place tolls on every vehicle, but a reduced-cost annual pass would be available.

VITA says registered voters living along the interstate in Virginia want improvements now. Sixty-nine percent of respondents support improvements during 2019.

