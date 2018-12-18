Pole with personality: Gary and Glenna Cox get creative

By WILLIAM PAINE

For years, motorists and pedestrians traveling on Randolph Avenue in the town of Pulaski have noticed an ever changing and unique piece of road art along the side of the street. Near the intersection of 8th street, Pulaskians have born witness to a roadside Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, a pumpkin, a litter bug, a Virginia Tech football player and several other fanciful homemade works of art.

This season’s roadside art features a Gnome named Lars and was conceived and produced by Gary and Glenna Cox, who live in the house next to the Gnome. Lars’ beard is made from a bathmat. He wears a skirt, presumably once belonging to Glenna, as well as an old shirt which is stuffed with pool noodles for the arms. His hat is made from a throw rug and is filed with chicken wire to keep it plump.

“This gnome, we call him Lars, was probably our funniest creation,” said Gary.

But what’s under all that homemade seasonal silliness?

Turns out, it is a utility pole, or what’s left of one.

“Long before we moved here, they revamped the electrical service on this street.” Gary Cox explained. ” They took the poles down. The lady that used to live here didn’t want the pole removed and so it was here when we moved in back in ’99.”

Gary’s first inclination was to take a chain saw and cut the remnant utility pole to ground level, that is until he talked to his neighbor Jim Duke, who owned Jim’s Steakhouse.

“Jimmy told me about a car that came down from the funeral home and lost control on the ice one winter day. He told me that if it hadn’t been for that pole, that car would have come into the house.”

So they left a half cut, creosoted utility pole in their yard for safety sake but after a couple of years of looking at that pole Glenna and Gary got busy.

“We make all this stuff,” said Gary. “Some of it’s creative. Some of it’s kind of corny looking.”

All of it is original. The Cox’s try not to repeat any of their creations with the exception of one of their creations that reminds people to vote on Election Day. There is some dispute between the married couple about which of them does most of the creating.

“Glenna can sew and envision,” Gary claimed. “All I do is gather up the screws.”

“No” said Glenna. “We do it together. He’s a visionary. We work together on it. It looked so terrible when we moved here. We said, we need to do something about that.”

“I guess we’re kind of like showoffs,” Gary added.

“Sometimes we don’t have anything on it and I’ll be in a grocery store or somewhere like that and they’ll ask, ‘Are you OK? you don’t have anything on your pole.'” said Glenna. “The people who come through here, they kind of expect it now.”

“We have all these suggestions about what to make but creating it is an entirely different thing,” said Gary. “You’re working with a finite round piece of wood.”

“it’s been an angel, a graduate, it’s just been everything,” said Glenna.

“We’ve gotten a lot of acclaim from it,” said Gary. “People greet us on the street and call us on the telephone. There was a family that lives in Northwood that put a thank you note in our mailbox. They came through here every time they went to town, just so they could see the pole.”

“It’s fun and we enjoy it,” Glenna added. “It’s always an adventure.”

Gary and Glenna Cox are both retired but are members in good standing of the Pulaski Elks Lodge.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2018.

