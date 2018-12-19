Plastic packaging plant set to expand

By WILLIAM PAINE

This week, Phoenix Packaging Operations, LLC announced plans for a $50 million expansion to its Dublin based manufacturing plant. The expansion will include building a 250,000-foot addition to its existing facility, as well as investing in new machinery and equipment.

This multimillion dollar expansion will also require hiring 145 new employees to work in the expanded facility. Currently Phoenix Packaging employs about 400 people.

Part of the expansion effort will go toward more environmentally friendly production methods for the polypropylene K-Cup Pods, which are used in Keurig style coffee brewers. The company plans to switch from class #5 plastic containers to the more eco-friendly class #7 plastic containers for their new generation of K-Cup Pods. The plan is to have 100 percent of all K-Cup Pods recyclable by the year 2020.

The move comes as TD Community Development Corporation, a subsidiary of TD Bank, announced that it would allocate $15 million in New Markets Tax Credits to assist in the $50 million expansion of Phoenix Packaging Operations. The New Markets Tax Credit Program was established as part of the Community Renewal Tax Relief Act of 2000. The goal of the program is to spur revitalization efforts of low income communities by providing tax credit incentives to investors.

Phoenix Packaging Operations, LLC is a leading manufacturer and distributor of food service packaging products and is part of Grupo Phoenix which has production plants in Arizona, Florida, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Venezuela and Mexico.

Earlier this year, the TD Community Development Corporation (TDCDC) received $60 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation to support projects in low-income communities. Since 2007, TDCDC has been a five-time Allocation Award winner under the NMTC Program, investing in the revitalization of low-income, urban and rural neighborhoods across TD’s Maine to Florida footprint.

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2018.

