Peggy Sayers

Peggy Sayers, 77, of Draper, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Wythe County, Va., May 6, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Porter Dunford and Mattie Moore Dunford. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Sayers; sisters, Brenda Moore, Geneva Jonas and Gertie Archer, and brothers, Eugene Dunford and Doug Dunford. Mrs. Sayers was a homemaker and a member of Draper’s Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Tonya Brooks; brothers, Perry Dunford and wife Brenda Dunford, Clark Dunford and wife Maxine Dunford; sister-in-law, Joann Lytton; brother-in-law, Kermit Sayers and wife Mary Sayers; grandchildren, Dylan Hurt and Justin Hurt, and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., from Draper’s Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Mike Ingo officiating. Visitation is at the church, where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the service hour. Burial services are postponed at this time due to weather.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2018.

