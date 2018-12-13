Peak Creek friends offer fly tying class

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Writer and avid fly fisherman Theodore Gordon once said, “The great charm of fly-fishing is that we are always learning.”

Friends of Peak Creek (FOPC) is helping to ensure that statement is true by offering a six-week Fly Tying for Beginners class in Pulaski between Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. The instruction is free, but a nominal fee is required from each student to cover supplies.

Instructors are expert fly fishing tyers Lanse Dawson of Haunted by Waters and Bill Cox.

Classes are held Tuesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Pulaski Train Station. Space is limited, so reserve a spot by emailing info@friendsofpeakcreek.org.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2018.

Comments

comments