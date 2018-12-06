PCHS choir presents annual Holiday Concert

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County High School Choral Department is presenting its annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 7, at the PCHS Little Theater.

The concert will include performances by the Freshman Chorus, the Concert Choir and the Advanced Concert Choir. Eighty students from the choral department will come together for this festive performance of holiday music under the direction of Angela Talbert, Choral Director at PCHS.

Traditional carols, gospel songs, musical numbers and jazz arrangements will be showcased in this fun-filled concert. There will also be light-hearted novelty selections sure to make the audience smile, while taking a break from the hustle and bustle of the busy season. There’s even an old-time carol sing-a-long at the end of the show!

“The choir does an annual holiday concert every season and so it’s something our community members and students look forward to every year,” said Talbert. “It’s not going to be super-long this year but it’s going to be very festive, so it will be a very enjoyable evening for people of all ages. Our hope is to kick the holiday season off right and get people into the Christmas Spirit.”

Make plans to attend this special evening with the PCHS Choral Department and start your holidays off right. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations are gladly accepted.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be presented Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

