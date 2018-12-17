Pass to children’s museum available

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

There’s nothing unusual about checking out books from a library, but Pulaski County Library System patrons now have the ability to check out a pass for admission to Children’s Museum of Blacksburg.

Jena Coalson, youth services librarian, said the pass admits two adults and all children residing in a household. It can be checked out for one week, but there is no option to renew it.

“We are anticipating having a waiting list, so that’s the reasoning behind the shorter checkout period,” Coalson said. Radford Public Library has had one of the passes for a while and, she says, it has been very popular.

The museum, which opened in 2014, offers exhibits and programming that facilitates learning through hands-on play. Children are encouraged to use their imaginations through a new life-size train station exhibit, theater, grocery, toddler and Play It Safe exhibits, art and reading exhibits and a building exhibit.

Coalson said the museum is recommended for children ages four and older. It’s the New River Valley’s only nonprofit children’s museum.

Exhibits focus on five core areas: health, environment, arts, regional heritage, technology and science. More than 20,000 people visit annually.

The museum is in First and Main Shopping Center, 1470 S. Main St., Unit 106, in Blacksburg. However, Coalson said it is moving to New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg in the coming year.

