One killed in single-vehicle crash in Giles

Pembroke — A Pembroke woman died Friday when the vehicle she was driving went airborne and struck a tree.

Gorinne Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police, said Jessica L. Loux, 26, was westbound on Route 460 in a Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, went airborne, and hit a tree.

Jaron L. Whitaker, a passenger in the Elantra, received serious injuries. He was treated at an area hospital, but details of his condition were unavailable.

Neither Loux nor Whitaker was wearing a seatbelt when the 12:43 a.m. wreck occurred at the intersection of routes 460 and 626 in Pembroke, Geller said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2018.

