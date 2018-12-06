One hurt, one cited in head-on crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

One motorist was charged and another received minor injuries Wednesday in a head-on collision near the railroad tracks on Washington Avenue in Pulaski.

Witnesses told Pulaski Police Department a Dodge pickup truck traveling north on Washington crossed into the wrong lane of travel, hitting a Chevrolet pickup truck head on, said Officer Megan Jennings. The 9:56 a.m. crash occurred just south of the railroad tracks, forcing officers to temporarily close Washington and reroute traffic.

Jennings said the Chevrolet’s driver received minor injuries and was treated at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

The driver of the Dodge, Richard Cope Jr. of Pulaski, was charged with failing to drive on the right side of the highway and with driving without a license, according to Jennings.

