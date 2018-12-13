Officers help kids fill Christmas lists

Local children in need recently got some Christmas shopping assistance from New River Valley law enforcement agencies as part of an annual “Cops and Kids” event.

Each participating officer was paired with a child that was given $160 to purchase gifts. The officers met their assigned child at Walmart in Fairlawn and helped them shop for and purchase their gifts.

Designed to bring holiday joy to children in need, “Cops and Kids” is sponsored by Toys for Tots and Radford Fraternal Order of Police.

This year’s participating agencies included Virginia State Police, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery county sheriff’s offices, Radford City Police Department, Radford City Sheriff’s Office, Pearisburg Police Department, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Virginia ABC Law Enforcement Division.

