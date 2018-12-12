NRVCC reschedules concert due to snow

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Community Chorus (NRVCC) has rescheduled its Christmas concert due to the recent heavy snow.

Chorus director Lynn Loftus said the concert is now being held Monday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Dublin United Methodist Church. It originally was scheduled for two performances Sunday, Dec. 9, and Monday, Dec. 10.

Admission is free with the donation of nonperishable food items. However, Loftus stresses donations to NRVCC also are appreciated to help cover program expenses. Collected food goes to the Emergency Needs Task Force food bank in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2018.

