NRVCC presenting ‘beautiful Christmas music’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Valley Community Chorus (NRVCC) presents its annual Christmas concert Dec. 9 and 10 at two area churches.

Traditionally, the concert has a theme, but this time director Lynn Loftus decided to keep it simple and just present a collection of “beautiful Christmas music.”

Admission is free with the donation of nonperishable food items. However, Loftus stresses donations to NRVCC also are appreciated to help cover program expenses. Collected food goes to the Emergency Needs Task Force food bank in Pulaski.

Loftus said this year’s concert opens with a cantata, called “He Started the Whole World Singing.” She presented the cantata at her church about five years ago and it was so well received she decided to open this year’s concert with it.

The chorus’ special guest this time around is Wilderness Road Chorus, under the direction of Lavelva Stevens. The guest chorus is performing four numbers in the second half of the program, which closes with an invitation for the audience to join NRVCC and Wilderness Road in singing “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful.”

Sunday’s concert is 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski. The second begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dublin United Methodist Church, which is the chorus’ new practice venue.

