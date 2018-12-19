NRCC offering creative writing class

For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a writer, New River Community College has the perfect opportunity to get started.

The college is offering a creative writing class during the spring 2019 semester. Published author Professor Megan Doney teaches “ENG 211: Creative Writing I.” She has firsthand experience with the study of creative writing and the process of publication.

Doney earned an M.F.A. in creative writing from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass. Her work has been recognized in Valley Voices competitions and an essay in the forthcoming anthology “If I Don’t Make It, I Love You.” She was a semifinalist in the Kore Press Memoir Contest in 2017, judged by Cheryl Strayed.

Whether individuals are looking to expand a hobby or begin a career, this workshop style course provides students with all the knowledge and experience to get started in the creative writing field and improve writing skills.

The course introduces students to fundamentals of writing imaginatively, and students will write in forms to be selected from poetry, fiction, drama and essays.

The three-credit course meets weekly Wednesday nights, 6-9 p.m., starting Jan. 23, at NRCC’s NRV mall site in Christiansburg. Depending on the institution, this course many transfer as an elective or an equivalent.

For more information, contact Doney at mdoney@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600, ext. 4257. Enroll online at https://www.nr.edu/admissions/register.php.

