NRCC Nurse Aide program gets state approval

New River Community College’s Nurse Aide Program has received continued approval by Virginia Board of Nursing.

The board of nursing is an accrediting agency of Virginia Department of Health Professions. NRCC was notified of the successful review in November, following an on-site visit.

“The college is helping to fulfill a need in our community by preparing individuals to work as nurse aides. Certified nurse aides are in great demand in the region,” said Dr. Lorrie Coe-Meade, NRCC director of nursing programs. “Their skills are needed to help meet the health care needs of our citizens.

“According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, job opportunities for nurse aides will increase 20.7 percent in Virginia between 2016 and 2026. For those aspiring to become an LPN or RN, working as a CNA can be a good way to gain experience in health care prior to beginning a nursing program,” he added.

The Nurse Aide Program is part of NRCC’s Office of Workforce Development division. The program is under the instruction of Michele Keesling, who holds a master’s degree in nursing and has been a nurse for 13 years.

Keesling is an adult and gerontology nurse practitioner, who works with hematology and oncology patients.

Nurse aide is an in-demand career that provide hands-on care to patients in medical settings including assisting with bathing, dressing and basic everyday activities.

Daily activities a nurse aide might encounter include taking patients’ temperature, blood pressure and other vital signs. Nurse aide professionals also assist with patients’ or clients’ needs under the supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse.

Upon completion of the program, students are eligible to apply to take the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program (NNAAP) exam to become a Certified Nurse Aide.

The next Nurse Aide course at NRCC begins Jan. 15. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

For more information about the program, visit www.nr.edu/workforce/credentials.php#career, call (540) 674-3631 or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.

Written by: Editor on December 10, 2018.

