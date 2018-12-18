November Teacher of the Month

Angela Talbert from Pulaski County High School is teacher of the month for November. Mrs. Talbert is a dedicated teacher who has just started her 26th year at Pulaski County High School. Mrs. Talbert is a loving teacher who is dedicated to the success of her students in and out of her classroom. One parent said that “Mrs. Talbert has really helped my child transition to high school after being homeschooled. She teaches from the bottom of her heart.” Her caring attitude has made a difference in countless student lives. Mrs. Talbert teaches with excellence and it is reflected in the tremendous talent displayed during her concerts. Her choirs are often asked to perform at various functions due to the quality performances consistently given by her students. She has been instrumental in the growth of the choir program in Pulaski County by consistently visiting other Pulaski County schools in the spring showcasing her student’s talents. These visits inspire current choir students to pursue choir in high school. During her free time Mrs. Talbert enjoys sporting events and can often be found loudly cheering at many different Cougar games, especially football. She also enjoys being outdoors, reading, music and spending time with her family and friends. Pictured here are (front, from left) Cody Talbert, Angela Talbert and Mikey Talbert. Back: Pulaski County School Board members Tim Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Michael Barbour and Bill Benson.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2018.

Comments

comments