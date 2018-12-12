Nancy Faulkner Parks

Nancy Faulkner Parks, age 79, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Dec. 7, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Luther C. Faulkner and Clara C. Faulkner of Bland, Va. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard P. Parks; her three children, Sandra P. Fletcher and husband, Cynthia P. Goldman and husband, and Michael B. Parks and wife; brother, C.L. Faulkner of Bland, Va.; sisters, Mary Trump of Christiansburg, Va., and Martha Parker of Pulaski, Va.; six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a loving and caring wife, mother and friend to many people. Being a nurse gave her the skills to be that special person who always made one feel loved and important. Throughout her life and career it was all about giving, which she instilled in her family. Heaven gained an angel and her spirit will forever remain with those she loved.

A memorial service is being held Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. The family is receiving friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2018.

