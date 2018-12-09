Most current message from Virginia State Police

The following message was sent earlier from the Virginia State Police. Keep in mind that Pulaski County falls between the Salem Division and Wytheville Division.

As the snow continues to accumulate across the western, southern and central Virginia regions, the Virginia State Police continues to echo its earlier messages to Virginians: Please stay off the road and delay your travel until the highways are clear. As the temperatures drop, snow-covered roadways will become even more slick and treacherous. If you do have to travel, then please check VDOT’s 511 for the latest in road conditions.

Disabled/stuck vehicles have been the primary cause of significant delays on interstates, especially on Interstate 81 in Washington County. The snow was coming down faster than the VDOT crews could keep up with midday Sunday and the interstate became impassable. Several tractor-trailers slid off the highway and other vehicles became stuck. Virginia troopers have been working all afternoon to help clear the highways and keep traffic moving.

The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles. No fatal traffic crashes have been reported.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 9), Virginia State Police are responding to:

Richmond Division:

31 Disabled Vehicles

68 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division:

3 Disabled Vehicles

11 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division:

23 Disabled Vehicles

14 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division:

13 Disabled Vehicles

6 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division:

8 Disabled Vehicles

8 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division:

15 Disabled Vehicles

13 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division:

3 Disabled Vehicles

1 Traffic Crash

Written by: Editor on December 9, 2018.

