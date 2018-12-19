Milton Lee Yopp, Jr., age 70 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born March 4, 1948 in Christiansburg, he was the son of the late Milton Lee Yopp, Sr. and Arlene Jones Yopp.
Milton was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served 26 years and the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pulaski.
He is survived by his Wife Sherry Dodd Roberts Yopp, Pulaski; Brothers Danny and wife, “Dru” Yopp; Christiansburg; Ronnie “Ron” Yopp, Roundhill, VA; Sister Bonnie & husband, Monte Smith, Christiansburg; Brother-in-law Rob Roberts, Fredericksburg; Sister-in-law Nila and husband, Charles Trigger, Fredericksburg; and Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM-Friday, December 21, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church, Pulaski with Rev. Will Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.
The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
