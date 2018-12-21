Mary Sue Altizer Newsome-Peters

Nov. 24, 1938-Dec. 18, 2018

Mary Sue Newsome-Peters of Pulaski, Va., passed away after complications from heart surgery Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Mary Sue was the oldest of five children born to Hubert Brooks and Belva Helen Altizer in Richlands, Va. She graduated from Richlands High School at the age of 16 and began her nurses training at Virginia Intermont College. After graduating from Virginia Intermont, she was too young to obtain her nursing license and travelled to many different states to continue her training.

She moved to Pulaski in 1956 and earned her nursing license at Pulaski General Hospital. Mary Sue was a pillar in Pulaski County. She was involved in many civic organizations and church committees at First United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 50 years. She was heavily involved in mission work both locally and abroad, heading the missions committee at her church and serving on mission teams in the U.S. and Europe.

She volunteered with the backpack program for children at Jordan’s Chapel UMC. She was a member of Red Hat Society, Republican Women and Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary Sue was the nursing supervisor at the emergency room at Pulaski Community Hospital for 16 years. She then worked as a home health nurse within the community.

Once she retired, she continued to work part time as a home health nurse. However, most of Mary Sue’s nursing took place outside of the confines of the hospital ER or home health agency. She volunteered many years coordinating and working to provide free physicals to county middle and high school athletes. She was known as the “neighborhood nurse” as many kids, as well as adults, flocked to her kitchen table over the years.

Mary Sue is preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Keith Altizer; her parents, Hubert B. and Belva Helen Altizer; her husband, Carl E. Newsome; her second husband, William J. Peters III, and son-in-law, Mark K. Lundy.

She is survived by daughters, Susan Newsome Lundy of Pulaski, Va., and Virginia Peters Tadvick and husband, Gary of Mooresville, N.C.; a son, Carl David Brooks Newsome and wife, Alyson Gardner Newsome of Fairhope, Ala.; sister, Janis Humphrey of Cedar Bluff, Va.; brothers, Johnny Altizer and wife, Betsy of Nashville, Tenn., Robert (Bobby) Altizer and wife, Tina of Tazewell, Va., James (Jimmy) Altizer and wife, Teresa of Chester, Va.; granddaughters, Tara Renee Lundy of Pulaski, Va., Elizabeth Tadvick of Mooresville, N.C., and Eleanor Blayne Newsome of Fairhope, Ala.; grandsons, Jacob Brooks Newsome of Fairhope, Ala. and Jonathan Tadvick and wife, Sydney of Asheville, N.C.; a great-grandson, Connor Batten of Pulaski, Va., and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missions Fund at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va., or to the backpacks program at Jordan’s Chapel UMC.

Visitation is Friday, Dec. 21, at Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 6-8 pm. The funeral is Saturday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va., with interment following the service at Highland Memory Gardens. A celebration of life reception is being held at her home immediately following interment. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements.

