Lucy Crowder Sonner Newman

Lucy Crowder Sonner Newman, 94, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday morning, Dec. 30, 2018, in Carrington Place of Wytheville.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., March 30, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Tipton Crowder and Ethan Thomas Crowder. She was also preceded in death by husbands, James Sonner and Thurmond Newman; a son, James Sonner, and nine brothers and sisters.

Surviving are sons, Freddie Sonner, Roger Sonner and Leonard Sonner; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. Burial follows in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va. Visiting is at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on December 31, 2018.

Comments

comments