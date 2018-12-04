Lisa Rumley Gunter

Lisa Rumley Gunter, 58, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 30, in her home in Pulaski, Va.

Lisa was born in Pulaski, Va., to Agnes and Norman Rumley Aug. 2, 1960. She is preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Rumley, and her father, Norman Rumley. She is survived by daughter, Heather Peaslee (Zach) of Dublin, Va.; sister, Robin Thorne (Darren); mother, Agnes Rumley; granddaughters, Karoline and Addie Peaslee, and niece and nephew, Brittany and Dalton Thorne.

All who knew Lisa knew her as a kind, vibrant person with an infectious smile. She was an incredibly loving and doting mother who never missed the opportunity to sing the praises of her girl. She was a faithful daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother; and was never stingy with kindness or compliments. The world was a brighter, more colorful place with Lisa in it and her memory will be cherished endlessly.

A brief visitation is being held noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Bower’s Funeral Home in Pulaski, Va. Funeral services immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Bower’s, with the Rev. Harry Gunter officiating. Burial follows at Drypond Cemetery in Hillsville.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to the family for assistance with funeral arrangements.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

