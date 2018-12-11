Linda Darlene Nelson Wall

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Linda Darlene Nelson Wall, age 71, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at her home.

Born Feb. 7, 1948, in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Nelson and Celia Spencer Nelson. Her husband, Roy Randolph Wall Sr.; sisters, Catherine Victoria Nelson Sands, Dora Bell Nelson Spurling, and brother, James Wiley Nelson Jr., also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Roy R. “Randy” Wall and wife, Teresa, of Dublin, Va., and Calvin Wall and Kayla Edwards of Dublin, Va.; daughter, Teresa Gayle Murray of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Cody Wall, Phillip Murray, Devin Roy Thurman, Jessica Collins, Stephanie McKinney, Cameron Wall, Adrian Wall and Connor Evans; sister, Carlie Inez Arnold of Wytheville, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dean Simpkins officiating. Interment follows at Fisher’s Cemetery, Wythe County, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes-Pulaski is handling arrangements for the Wall family.

