Those looking to lease housing or offering housing for lease can learn how to be a good tenant and landlord by taking one of four Renter Education Workshops being offered in January.

Classes are being held at Pulaski Library, 60 Third St. NW, Pulaski, on the following dates: Monday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to register at least one day in advance of the class to be taken, but registration is not required.

The two-hour workshop discusses the expectations of landlords and helps those in attendance learn their rights, responsibilities and good practices such as how to check a credit score and how to improve it.

Instructors will address topics such as leases, deposits, payments, repairs and other common disputes, Fair Housing laws and Virginia eviction laws.

Budgets are created in class and students are given scenarios to teach them how to make tough decisions during months when finances are tight.

“We help people learn where their money goes and make sure that rent is top priority. We help them understand their lease agreements, evictions and fair housing,” states a press release from New River Community Action, which sponsors the classes.

The workshop also covers good management practices and energy saving tips. Refreshments are being served and door prizes.

