Lady Cougars stun Blue Demons, 63-60

By DAVID GRAVELY

“This was not supposed to happen.”

That thought was clearly running through the minds of many in attendance Friday night at Christiansburg High School as the Pulaski County Lady Cougars came from behind in both halves to earn a shocking 63-60 victory over the highly rated Lady Blue Demons.

The loss is the first for Christiansburg this season, moving them to 4-1. With the win the Lady Cougars improve to 3-2 on the season.

“Man, I am so proud of these girls,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said after the game. “They went out there tonight and played their guts out. Christiansburg has built a great program here. They are very solid. Our girls fell behind, but they never gave up. They just kept battling their way back and never gave up. All I can say is this win is for anybody out there who ever doubted us and didn’t give us a chance. It’s for anybody who doubted what we’ve been working to build these past few seasons. These girls are starting to believe.”

The two teams started the game neck and neck, but by the end of the first period the Blue Demons held a seven point lead, 17-10. Junior Alaina Akers and freshman Ally Fleenor hit a three-pointer each and freshman Taryn Blankenship added four points.

The Lady Cougars stormed back in the second period, outscoring Christiansburg 15-6 to take a 25-23 lead into the halftime break. The big difference for the Lady Cougars came when junior Maddie Ratcliff began to break through the Blue Demon defense, scoring eight points. Senior Alicia Noble added a three-pointer and Fleenor and junior Kassidy Secrist added two each.

Christiansburg started the third period strong and made a good run, outscoring Pulaski County 21-15 to take a 44-40 lead into the final period. Ratcliff continued to attack the basket, scoring six points in the third. Junior Hannah Walson scored four, Secrets and Blankenship added two each and Fleenor added one.

Pulaski County slowly began to crawl their way back again. With just over two minutes remaining in the game the score was knotted up at 58-58, but Christiansburg hit two free throws to retake the lead.

Again, the Lady Cougars fought back. Strong rebounding by freshman Taryn Blankenship and several free throws later, Pulaski County had a one point lead and the ball with just over 15 seconds remaining. A good inbound pass put Ratcliff back at the free throw line, where she hit one of two shots. Blankenship earned another rebound on the miss and was fouled. She hit the first shot and the Blue Demons called timeout with just over five seconds remaining. The Lady Cougar defense held and Pulaski County earned the 63-60 victory.

Ratcliff led the Lady Cougar attack with 21 points, two rebounds, a steal and four blocks. Blankenship added 11 points, 17 rebounds, a steal and an assist. Fleenor finished the night with 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals, an assist and five blocks. Noble had seven points, two rebounds and two assists. Akers had five points, seven rebounds and an assist. Secrist had four points, two rebounds and an assist. Walson had four points and two rebounds.

Julia Moschella led the Blue Demons with 16 points. Hanna Allen scored 15, Grace Hutson scored 13 and Hannah Carr scored 12.

“We’re starting to see some leadership on the court,” Sutphin said. “We’re talking to each other and they’re holding each other accountable. We’re young and we know that, but the effort is absolutely there. At one point tonight we had three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior on the floor. They did fine. We’re still growing and we’ve still got plenty of work to do, but they’re responding well to what we’re teaching. That’s all we can ask.”

In JV action the Lady Cougars started the night off with a win, outscoring the Blue Demons 53-20. Courtney Cregger and Paige Huff paced the Lady Cougars with 15 points each.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to travel to Fort Chiswell Monday, Dec. 10, for a rematch with the Pioneers. Thursday they’re scheduled to host Patrick Henry and then Saturday, Dec. 15, is scheduled to be a boys and girls quadruple-header with Carroll County at the Cougar Den. JV action Monday and Thursday is set to begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

