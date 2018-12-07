Lady Cougars roll against Terriers

By DAVID GRAVELY

The attack began quickly and continued until the issue was decided Wednesday as the Lady Cougar basketball team defeated the visiting William Byrd Terriers 62-40.

Every Pulaski County player saw time on the court and contributed as Head Coach Bradley Sutphin cleared the bench in a game that was out of reach for the Terriers early. The Lady Cougars outscored Byrd 20-9 in the first period with three-pointers coming from Alaina Akers and Maddie Ratcliff. Ratcliff led the way for the Lady Cougar attack with 11 first quarter points.

“I liked our intensity tonight,” Sutphin said. “After our road losses to Carroll County and Abingdon we’ve had several very good practices and I think we’ve come a long way in a short time. I have to keep reminding myself that this is a very young team and we’re asking them to step up really quick. They’re responding well, we just need to keep moving in that direction.”

That offensive pressure continued into the second period as Pulaski County outscored the Terriers 24-11 to take a commanding 44-20 lead into the halftime break. Ratcliff added nine more points with three three-pointers. Akers added another trey and five total points in the period.

The Lady Cougars kept the pressure up in the third, outscoring William Byrd 16-7 as Sutphin mixed in different groups of players. Pulaski County focused mostly on ball movement in the final period.

“We’ve got a pretty tough early schedule,” Sutphin said. “Carroll County is always good. Abingdon was pretty good and Christiansburg is coming up Friday. We’re getting tested early, but like I said the girls seem to be responding to well to what we’re teaching them.”

Ratcliff led the way with a team and game high 25 points. The junior also earned two steals and two assists. Despite another game of limited minutes due to foul trouble, freshman Ally Fleenor added 14 points, three rebounds and five steals. Junior Alaina Akers scored 11 points and had two rebounds, three steals and an assist. Junior Kassidy Secrist kicked in six points, five rebounds and an assist. Senior Alicia Noble added two points, a rebound, a steal and three assists. Freshman Taryn Blankenship scored two points, led the team with 10 rebounds, earned two steals and a block. Junior Hannah Walson scored two points, had four rebounds and two steals. Junior Bailley Nash also recorded a rebound.

William Byrd was led by Sydney Burton with 15 points. Emilie McCadall scored nine and Megan Grant added six. Anna Becirevie and Cabria Mutz scored four each and Megan James scored two.

With the win the Lady Cougars move to 2-2 and William Byrd drops to 3-1 with their first loss.

Pulaski County will travel to Christiansburg Friday for a matchup with the Blue Demons. JV action is set to begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

