Lady Cougars earn 4th win in a row

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin may have been dealing with stress during the past few games, but Tuesday his squad earned a much easier win on the road, 70-50, over the Hidden Valley Titans.

With the win the Lady Cougars improve to 5-2 on the season and have now won four games in a row.

Pulaski County outscored Hidden Valley in each of the four periods to bring home the victory. As has also been the case in past games, the Lady Cougars had a different leading scorer as freshman Ally Fleenor scored a team and game high 20 points.

“These girls seem to enjoy winning,” Sutphin said. “If we have a girl with a down night, another one steps up to take her place. We’re communicating well on the floor and playing as a team. As long as we keep doing that, we’ve got the chance to be a pretty good team.”

The Lady Cougars took a quick 15-10 lead at the end of the first period and then outscored Hidden Valley 14-11 to take a 29-21 lead into the halftime break.

The attack continued in the second half, with the Lady Cougars outscoring the Titans 23-17 in the third period and 18-12 in the fourth.

Fleenor led the way with her 20 points. Junior Maddie Ratcliff turned in a 15-point performance. Junior Kassidy Secrist stepped her game up with 14 points. Junior Jaira McNair kicked in seven, freshman Taryn Blankenship scored six, junior Alaina Akers had five and freshman Erin Russell added three.

The Lady Cougars hit five three-pointers in the contest. Ratcliff connected for three of those, Akers and Russell had one each.

Kendall Flippen led the Titans with 14 points, including four three-pointers.

In the junior varsity contest the Lady Cougars improved to 6-1 with a 69-22 win. Their lone loss of the season was on the road in their season opener against Carroll County.

Eighth-grader Keslyn Secrist led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 17 points. Freshman Hailey Capps added 12 points and eighth-grader Tori Vest added 10 points. Eighth-grader Paige Huff scored eight, freshman Courtney Cregger scored seven, freshman Sierra McDaniel scored five and freshman Sarah Crabtree scored four. Sophomore Aubrey O’Dell and freshman Anna Fricker scored two points each.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action tonight when they host Blacksburg. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2018.

